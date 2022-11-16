Road closed after shoe factory fire next to Bang Na-Trat Highway in Samut Prakan









Officials have closed to traffic a road running parallel to the out-bound Bang Na-Trat Highway, due to concerns that a shoe factory, which was heavily damaged by a fire last night (Tuesday), might collapse, posing a risk to motorists.

Fire fighters took about five hours to extinguish the fire at the factory, which is a five-storey building and which was heavily damaged, said officials.

By Thai PBS World

