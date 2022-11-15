November 15, 2022

Wildlife trader arrested selling 4 tiger cubs in Mukdahan

3 hours ago TN
Tiger at a zoo in Thailand

Tiger at a zoo in Thailand. Photo: Piqsels.




A wildlife trader was arrested as he delivered four tiger cubs he was selling for 1.5 million baht to an undercover agent in Muang district of Mukdahan province on Tuesday.

He was arrested by Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division police and officials from Protected Area Regional Office 9 investigating the illegal wildlife trade in the Northeast.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



