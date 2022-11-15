Cambodian PM Hun Sen Cancels His Visit to Thailand After Testing Positive For Covid









BANGKOK, Nov 15 (TNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen canceled his trip to Thailand to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit after testing positive for COVID-19.

The infection caused Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to always wear his face mask and warn reporters to keep their distance from him because he just returned from the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh and met his Cambodian counterpart.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





