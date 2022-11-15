November 15, 2022

Cambodian PM Hun Sen Cancels His Visit to Thailand After Testing Positive For Covid

3 hours ago TN
Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen

Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen. Photo: russia-asean20.ru.




BANGKOK, Nov 15 (TNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen canceled his trip to Thailand to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit after testing positive for COVID-19.

The infection caused Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to always wear his face mask and warn reporters to keep their distance from him because he just returned from the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh and met his Cambodian counterpart.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



