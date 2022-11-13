November 14, 2022

Immigration ramps up checks on foreigners ahead APEC

12 hours ago TN
APEC 2022 Thailand logo

APEC 2022 Thailand logo. Image: APEC 2022 / Ministry of Foreign Affairs.




The Immigration Bureau (IB) is tightening up security across all international airports in the country ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit, which takes place later this week.

IB commissioner, Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat Sajjapan, said on Sunday authorities are taking a closer look at foreign arrivals, particularly those who may pose a security threat to the summit.

