November 14, 2022

Serious COVID-19 infection cases on the rise in Bangkok and tourist provinces

Supermarket cashier in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

Supermarket cashier in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




COVID-19 infections in Thailand last week increased 12.8%, compared to a week earlier, and it is anticipated that the number of patients requiring hospitalisation is likely to increase in the next 2-4 weeks, according to Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Disease Control Department.

Describing the rising number of infections as just a “small wave”, he said that the situation was not unexpected, with the fatality rate remaining stable despite the increase in more serious cases, after Thailand designated COVID-19 as a “communicable disease under watch” on October 1st.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



