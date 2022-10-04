Prayut thanks CCSA personnel and others who helped Thailand navigate Covid crisis over 2 years









BANGKOK (NNT) – With COVID-19’s status relegated to a communicable disease under surveillance, figures on Covid hospital admissions will now be reported weekly instead of daily. Meanwhile, the prime minister has thanked those who worked for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for their efforts in handling the Covid crisis.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his thanks to those who were part of and those whose work related to the CCSA. The message was posted on the prime minister’s Facebook page.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

