October 4, 2022

Prayut thanks CCSA personnel and others who helped Thailand navigate Covid crisis over 2 years

8 hours ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut on a visit during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Prayut on a visit during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – With COVID-19’s status relegated to a communicable disease under surveillance, figures on Covid hospital admissions will now be reported weekly instead of daily. Meanwhile, the prime minister has thanked those who worked for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for their efforts in handling the Covid crisis.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his thanks to those who were part of and those whose work related to the CCSA. The message was posted on the prime minister’s Facebook page.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

CoviTRAP Anti-COVID Nasal Spray.

CoviTRAP Anti-COVID Spray Now Available

8 hours ago TN
Retro radio

Prayut scorned for backing radio as flood information medium

8 hours ago TN
Cold weather in Ban Rak Thai, a small village in Mae Hong Son province in Northern Thailand

Thailand to enter cold season at the end of October

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Quadcopter drone with camera

Open Sky App Introduced for Requesting Permission to Fly Drones

8 hours ago TN
CoviTRAP Anti-COVID Nasal Spray.

CoviTRAP Anti-COVID Spray Now Available

8 hours ago TN
Retro radio

Prayut scorned for backing radio as flood information medium

8 hours ago TN
Prime Minister Prayut on a visit during COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

Prayut thanks CCSA personnel and others who helped Thailand navigate Covid crisis over 2 years

8 hours ago TN
Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket

Eight people identified as high-risk contacts for Monkeypox in Phuket

8 hours ago TN