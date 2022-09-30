Constitutional Court rules that PM Prayut’s 8-year term in office has not expired









Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled by a majority that, in accordance with the 2017 Constitution, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s 8-year term in office did not expire on August 24th.

The court reasoned that the prime minister’s term should be calculated from the promulgation of that Constitution on April 6th, 2017. The court took less than 30 minutes to read theirruling, which was broadcast live nationwide.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





