September 30, 2022

20-baht Banknotes Have Production Flaws but Usable

17 hours ago TN
20 baht banknotes showing a portrait of HM King Vajiralongkorn

20 baht banknotes showing a portrait of HM King Vajiralongkorn. Image: Bank of Thailand.




BANGKOK, Sept 30 (TNA) — Twenty-baht polymer banknotes show different serial numbers in Thai and Arabic digits on each bill due to a production flaw but owners can use them or exchange them at banks and financial institutions, according to the Bank of Thailand.

BOT deputy governor Vachira Aromdee said the defective banknotes were produced by De La Rue International Limited (DLR) and the central bank already stopped distributing the bills from the company. Initial investigation showed that normal quality control could not detect the mistake, she said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



