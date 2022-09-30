Health Ministry improving healthcare access nationwide

The Siriraj Hospital and the former Thon Buri Railway Station in Bangkok Noi District, Bangkok. Photo: Preecha MJ. CC BY-SA 4.0.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health said its focus policy for fiscal 2023 will be improving public access to the healthcare system through the help of primary healthcare units and local communities.

In a speech delivered at the Ministry of Public Health, Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said his ministry will place importance on people-centric approaches and better access to health services next fiscal year which starts October 2022.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

