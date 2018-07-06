Aerial view of Phuket international airport
Phuket

Storm leaves Phuket in blackouts, flights diverted

By TN / July 6, 2018

PHUKET: The storm that hit Phuket late yesterday afternoon left huge swathes of the island without power for up to six hours and forced air traffic controllers to divert several flights from landing at Phuket International Airport for safety.

A tree felled by the strong winds brought down power lines along Thepkrasattri Rd, causing a blackout for six hours in the Koh Kaew area, confirmed Kittinunt Sorndee of the Phuket office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News

