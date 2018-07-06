“Tham Luang 13” invited by FIFA to attend 2018 World Cup final in Moscow

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sent a letter to Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung, president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), inviting the 12 footballers of the Moo Pa Academy football team and their coach to attend the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow after they are brought out to safety from Tham Luang cave where they have been stranded since June 23.

In the letter, dated July 5, 2018, the FIFA present wrote:

“We have been anxiously following the news of the rescue operation in the search for 12 young footballers and their coach in the flooded cave in northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai province since 23 June 2018 and are now greatly relieved to hear the good news that they have been found by the rescue team.”

