DPM Somkid says Thai economy still strong

BANGKOK, 6th July 2018 (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak insists that the Thai economy is doing well despite the emerging global trade war and capital outflows.
The Deputy Prime Minister, said today that Thailand’s ample foreign reserves and solid financial foundation will shield the country’s economic growth from the impact of a weakening Thai Baht and declining stock indices.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
You may also like
-
“Tham Luang 13” invited by FIFA to attend 2018 World Cup final in Moscow
-
Arrest warrant issued for Thaksin in Myanmar loan trial
-
PM pleased with progress of rescue operation
-
Second day of riots in Nantes, France, over the death of a young man shot by police
-
British Minister Calls On Russia To Give Details On Novichok After Two New Poisonings