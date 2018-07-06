Thai baht banknotes
DPM Somkid says Thai economy still strong

By TN / July 6, 2018

BANGKOK, 6th July 2018 (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak insists that the Thai economy is doing well despite the emerging global trade war and capital outflows.

The Deputy Prime Minister, said today that Thailand’s ample foreign reserves and solid financial foundation will shield the country’s economic growth from the impact of a weakening Thai Baht and declining stock indices.

