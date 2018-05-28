PM: citizens should adapt to Thailand’s 5% economic growth

Monday, May 28, 2018
Prime Minister of Thailand General Prayut Chan-ocha
BANGKOK, 28th May 2018, (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister has suggested that Thai citizens adjust to the nation’s five percent economic growth rate and has instructed all related units to assist people in catching up with the world’s new technologies.

Relaying Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s message, Government Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd told the media that the premiere is pleased with the Kingdom’s 4.8% economic growth in the first quarter of 2018, which is a clear indication of Thailand’s continuous growth.

