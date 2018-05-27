PM offers apologies over arrest of Phra Buddha Isara

BANGKOK, 27th May 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and his deputy, Gen Prawit Wonsuwan, have publicly apologized for Thai authorities’ handling of the arrest of Phra Buddha Isara.

Offering his apologies to the public, Gen Prayut said he has personally reprimanded the officers responsible for the arrest of the abbot of Onoi Temple in Nakhon Pathom province.

His apologies came after public complaints that excessive force was used during the arrest and that the treatment of Phra Buddha Isara was ‘rough’ and ‘inappropriate.’

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand