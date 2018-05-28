Some 30,000 Protesters Take to German Streets Over Migration Issue

Monday, May 28, 2018
African 'refugees' in Germany
TN News 0

While some activists protested German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s policy of open-doors toward migrants, others campaigned against racism and discrimination in the country.

More than 25,000 people took part in protests in Berlin on Sunday, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, referring to local police.

One of the rallies was reportedly organized by the right-wing party “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) and attended by over 5,000 people. The activists demanded changes to the country’s migration policy and called for a stop to its “Islamization.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN
