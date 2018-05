PHUKET: A fire gutted a market in Muang district late on Sunday night, destroying about 80 shops and causing an estimated eight million baht in damage, local authorities said.

The blaze broke out about 10.30pm at Chatuchak Phuket market on Phangnga road, which housed mainly clothing, shoes and souvenir shops. There were about 100 stalls in the one-storey building.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN

BANGKOK POST