‘Likely a First Time’: Daesh Reportedly Executes Two Swedish Citizens in Iraq

A businessman in his fifties and his nephew, both Kurdish Shiites living in Sweden who traveled to Kirkuk in northern Iraq to meet relatives, have been kidnapped and later appeared to have been executed.

A propaganda film posted by Daesh has shown two men from Sweden executed by jihadis. The two men have been identified with the help of relatives and friends who contacted the Expressen daily newspaper.

According to Swedish media, the victims were a businessman aged about 50 and his nephew in his twenties, who left Sweden in December last year to visit the city of Kirkuk to meet relatives. At around Christmas they were kidnapped. Later, a video emerged of the two kneeling men being executed, according to the media outlet. One of them was purportedly shot in the head with an automatic rifle, the other one with a pistol.

Full story: sputniknews.com

