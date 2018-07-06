Cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Chiang Rai
North

Former Navy Seal dies during Tham Luang rescue operation

By TN / July 6, 2018

CHIANG RAI, 6th July 2018, (NNT) – A former Navy Seal has died during the Tham Luang rescue operation, while concern rises over the reducing air supply inside the cave.

The Navy Seal unit taking part in the rescue operation delivered news of the unfortunate development at the media briefing on Friday morning. Meanwhile, a command center has just been erected inside the cave’s 3rd chamber to coordinate the rescue mission, which includes the management and delivery of various supplies and equipment from the outside world to the location of the 12 boys and their footall coach. It was also pointed out that the only way to reach the survivors is to dive through murky waters; it takes a strenuous 5-6 hours to make the 1.7 kilometer underwater trip.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close