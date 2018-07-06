58 still missing off Phuket after boats capsize

A search will continue today for 58 people, most of them tourists, who are still missing after three accidents in strong seas off Phuket involving two jet skis, a dive boat and a yacht on Thursday (July 5) afternoon, according a message posted on Facebook page “Phuket Public Relations” on Friday morning.

In the message, Phuket governor Norapat Plodthong made a conclusion out of reports from authorities involving in the search and rescue operations that one person was killed, 11 injured (2 seriously), and 58 missing.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS