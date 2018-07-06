Tropical thunderstorm approaching, near Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani
Phuket

58 still missing off Phuket after boats capsize

By TN / July 6, 2018

A search will continue today for 58 people, most of them tourists, who are still missing after three accidents in strong seas off Phuket involving two jet skis, a dive boat and a yacht on Thursday (July 5) afternoon, according a message posted on Facebook page “Phuket Public Relations” on Friday morning.

In the message, Phuket governor Norapat Plodthong made a conclusion out of reports from authorities involving in the search and rescue operations that one person was killed, 11 injured (2 seriously), and 58 missing.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close