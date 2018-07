PATTAYA:–A 19-year-old man was arrested for trying to pimp out underage girls via a smartphone messaging app.

Supachai Kokhum was taken into custody June 26 and charged with human trafficking, allegedly for running a Line app group chat called “Swinging Mapa”, which offered up underage girls to Thais and foreign tourists at 2,000-3,000 baht each.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Pattaya Mail