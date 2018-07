NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A disgraced school director accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl at his school in January faces the sack after an education panel found him guilty of a gross disciplinary violation.

The 9-member provincial sub-committee, chaired by Gen Marut Limcharoen, met on Thursday to discuss the sexual allegations against Nathaphop Boonthongtho, director of Patong Thanoen Samakkhi School in Bua Yai district.

