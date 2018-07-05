Governor says extraction plan may be executed if risks are acceptable

Chief of the Tham Luang rescue operation Narongsak Osotthanakorn said this morning that he might order the extraction of the survivors if the risks are acceptable even though they are not 100 percent physically fit.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, the former governor of Chiang Rai admitted there are major challenges in extracting the 13 survivors out of the flooded cave, saying that rescuers have to spend six hours to get to them and another five hours to extract them out one after another.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS