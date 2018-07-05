Former Thai Prime Minister and owner of Manchester City FC, Thaksin Shinawatra
News

Arrest warrant issued for Thaksin in Myanmar loan trial

By TN / July 5, 2018

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued another arrest warrant for fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in the case in which he is accused of malfeasance over the Export-Import Bank of Thailand’s 4-billion-baht loan to Myanmar that favoured his family business.

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions issued the warrant after Thaksin failed to appear in the court on Wednesday. It will wait for three months before proceeding with the case in absentia under the new criminal procedure law for holders of political office.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close