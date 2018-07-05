Arrest warrant issued for Thaksin in Myanmar loan trial

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued another arrest warrant for fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in the case in which he is accused of malfeasance over the Export-Import Bank of Thailand’s 4-billion-baht loan to Myanmar that favoured his family business.
The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions issued the warrant after Thaksin failed to appear in the court on Wednesday. It will wait for three months before proceeding with the case in absentia under the new criminal procedure law for holders of political office.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
