PM pleased with progress of rescue operation

BANGKOK, 5th July 2018, (NNT) – According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister is pleased with the progress of the rescue operation to free the 12 boy footballers and their 25 year old coach, who remain deep inside Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai.
Deputy Government Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Weerachon Sukhondhapatipak said today that Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha praised the rescuers, while adding that the premier is closely following updates on the mission. He said General Prayut has confidence in the capability of the officials responsible for the operation, and wish them good luck in their endeavors.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand
