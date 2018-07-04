Survivors to be extracted one by one: Chiang Rai governor

As rescue teams are weighing options on how to take the 13 survivors out of Tham Luang cave, outgoing Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn today floated the possibility of the boys being extracted one at a time as it would be difficult for them to be brought out together at the same time.

He said the extraction plan is being adjusted because there would be difficulty bringing all the 12 young footballers and their coach out simultaneously even if they are physically healthy. The scenario is apparently based on the assumption that they may have to dive their way out of the flooded cave.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS