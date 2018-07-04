Perilous exit dive only way out for boys

Bringing 12 weakened boys who can’t swim let alone dive and their football coach out of flooded Tham Luang cave remains a perilous prospect given the extreme conditions — strong currents, mud, zero visibility and at least a 2.5-kilometre swim — cave-diving experts said last night.

As the nation continued to rejoice at the news of all the boys, who are aged 11-16, being found alive at 9.38pm on Monday night after an exhausting 10-day search, spirits were dampened at the prospect of having to keep them in the labyrinthine cave network in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district for up to four more months due to the coming monsoon.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS