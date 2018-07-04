12 football team boys and coach found safe at Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai
News

Perilous exit dive only way out for boys

By TN / July 4, 2018

Bringing 12 weakened boys who can’t swim let alone dive and their football coach out of flooded Tham Luang cave remains a perilous prospect given the extreme conditions — strong currents, mud, zero visibility and at least a 2.5-kilometre swim — cave-diving experts said last night.

As the nation continued to rejoice at the news of all the boys, who are aged 11-16, being found alive at 9.38pm on Monday night after an exhausting 10-day search, spirits were dampened at the prospect of having to keep them in the labyrinthine cave network in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district for up to four more months due to the coming monsoon.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close