Tourist Police seeks tighter visa screening of Ugandans, Nigerians

Police will propose tighter visa screening of Ugandans and Nigerians after another two Ugandans were arrested on charges of romance scamming, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, went public with his proposal at a press conference held to announce the arrest of the two Ugandans and a Thai accomplice.

