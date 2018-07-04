King wants “Tham Luang 13” to be brought out as soon as possible: Prawit

His Majesty the King wants the 12 young footballers and their coach, stranded in Tham Luang cave since June 23, to be brought out as soon possible, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said today.

The 13 have been found safe in the cave but it remains challenging how to bring them out. They are currently being accompanied at a spot in the cave about 400 metres from the so-called Pattaya Beach by Navy Seal members and a medical team.

By Thai PBS