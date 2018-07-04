Removal plan for Tham Luang cave 13 progressing steadily

CHIANG RAI, 4 July 2018 (NNT) – Preparations are being made to retrieve the 13 members of Moo Pa Academy youth football team from inside Tham Luang cave, where they were lost for over nine days from June 23.

The Department of Highways and the Department of Rural Roads have begun creating a 200 meter path from the mouth of Tham Luang cave so that the 12 children and one adult can be efficiently moved. Royal Thai Navy SEALs have also been installing oxygen tanks along the route the 13 will be led out of the cave with four tanks devoted to each team member.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand