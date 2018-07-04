Rescue teams weighing options to get the boys out

Rescue teams continue today to probe ways to bring the 13 survivors out of Tham Luang cave as strong currents and high water levels in the cave complex are still hindering efforts to extract the party.

Speaking to the daily news briefing, Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said he still could not be specific as to when and how the survivors would be taken out of the cave where they have been stranded since June 23. He said the rescue teams need to be absolutely certain about the safety of the survivors before they decide on their next course of action, with the physical state of the boys being the most crucial factor.

By Thai PBS