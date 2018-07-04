Royal Thai Army soldiers
North

Rescue teams weighing options to get the boys out

By TN / July 4, 2018

Rescue teams continue today to probe ways to bring the 13 survivors out of Tham Luang cave as strong currents and high water levels in the cave complex are still hindering efforts to extract the party.

Speaking to the daily news briefing, Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said he still could not be specific as to when and how the survivors would be taken out of the cave where they have been stranded since June 23. He said the rescue teams need to be absolutely certain about the safety of the survivors before they decide on their next course of action, with the physical state of the boys being the most crucial factor.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close