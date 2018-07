KHON KAEN — Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old former convict accused of stealing donations from Buddhist temples after months on the run.

Dejdamrong Jomthank was arrested at about 8:30am on Tuesday around Wat Nong Waeng in Khon Kaen, two months after the district court issued a warrant for his arrest for theft. He had been released from prison earlier this year.

By Punsita Ritthikarn

Khaosod English