Ex-porn star Nong Nat summoned by police for allegedly promoting football gambling site

The Bangkok Police force is summoning famous ex-porn star Kejsarin Chaichalermpol, AKA Nong Nat, for allegedly promoting a football gambling website on her social media profile.

Nong Nat, who built her fame by starring in adult videos during the 2000s, has become better known in recent years as an internet personality — and is one of the 21 social media stars, or what Thais call “internet idols,” being summoned to face charges under the country’s Anti-Gambling Act.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok