Rescue of trapped 12 boys and coach at Tham Luang cave (Video)

Thai Nay SEAL footage shows the moment rescuers and two British cave-diving experts John Volanthen and Richard Stanton find the trapped 12 boys and coach at Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai.

They were found on the night of July 2, 2018 at 21.38 hrs 200 meters away from “Pattaya beach” area.

Hooyah…..ทีมหมูป่า พบเยาวชนทีมหมูป่าบริเวณหาดทรายห่างจาก Pattaya beach 200 เมตร โดยนักดำน้ำหน่วยซีลดำน้ำวางไลน์เชือกนำทาง ร่วมกับนักดำน้ำจากประเทศอังกฤษ ระยะทางจากห้องโถง 3 ยาว 1,900 เมตร เมื่อเวลา 21.38 น. คืนวันที่ 2 กรกฎาคม 2561 #ThainavySEAL Posted by Thai NavySEAL on Monday, July 2, 2018

Video Courtesy of Thai Navy SEAL Facebook Page

-TN