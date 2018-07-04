New 1,000 baht banknotes show a portrait of HM King Vajiralongkorn
New 500 and 1,000 baht banknotes in circulation from July 28

By TN / July 4, 2018

The Bank of Thailand will put new 500 and 1,000 baht banknotes in circulation on July 28 to mark His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun’s birthday, BoT governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said on Tuesday.

The front of both the new 500 and 1,000 baht banknotes show a portrait of King Vajiralongkorn in an air force commander uniform. The back of the 500-baht banknotes features a portrait of King Rama VII and King Rama VIII in pairs , while the back of the 1,000-baht banknotes show a portrait of King Bhumibol and King Vajiralongkorn.

