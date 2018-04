A former bank employee has been arrested by police for allegedly buying bank deposit books from unscrupulous bank customers and selling them to call centre gangs.

The suspect, 32-year old Mr Natcha Phankumkao, was apprehended at his apartment room in Paholyothin Soi 32 in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district on Friday (April 20).

By Thai PBS