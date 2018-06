A Ugandan man wanted for alleged human trafficking has been arrested in Bangkok, but five of his countrymen also named on arrest warrants have managed to flee the country.

Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau, said tourist police coordinated with Metropolitan Police Division 4 and the Immigration Bureau in investigating 28 Ugandan nationals suspected of involvement in human trafficking and other offences.

