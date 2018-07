BANGKOK, 4 July 2018 (NNT) – About 10,000 people have been arrested on charges of gambling on World Cup soccer games.

Deputy Police Commissioner-General Pol Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakhan announced the police have arrested some 10,000 suspected gamblers, twice as many as in a previous World Cup tournament four years ago.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: tewit kemtong

National News Bureau of Thailand