Why the incoming EU copyright law will undermine the free internet

The European Union’s proposed reform of copyright law has reached a critical stage as the one of its key legislative measures approaches its European Parliament vote of approval.
The first major update to copyright legislation in almost 20 years, the intention of the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market is to modernise and make it fit for the digital age. But some very problematic provisions have entered the draft text and been recently approved by the European parliamentary legal affairs committee. Which means that the current proposal, with all its problems, has a good chance of becoming law very soon, depending on the final plenary European Parliament vote on July 5.
This is something you should care about
There are many aspects to the EU’s current copyright reform package, of which some are unquestionably good ideas. But the copyright directive, specifically, has generated a lot of concern – and public campaigns for action – due to three provisions that will significantly affect the online life of millions of citizens, and not necessarily for the better. These three provisions are the right for press publishers, filtering obligations, and the provision dealing with text and data mining. We have already discussed this last provision, and so will focus here on the other two, more controversial measures.
Full story: theconversation.com
The Conversation
You may also like
-
Boeing has a new design for hypersonic passenger plane
-
AAPICO Hitech partners with VINFAST to establish joint venture manufacturing BIW in Vietnam
-
DTAC assures 430,000 cellphone users of no disruption of services after September 15
-
Google to Delete Food Emoji As Part of ‘Inclusion’ Effort to Embrace Vegans
-
Microsoft announces plan to acquire GitHub for US$7.5 billion