Ugandans,Thai woman nabbed for online romance scam

By TN / July 4, 2018

Two Ugandan men and a Thai woman have been arrested on Koh Samui for alleged collusion in an online romance scam, duping Thai women into transferring money into their bank accounts.

The trio – Rogers Kyeyune, 31, and Emmanuel Kasoma, 37, from Uganda, and Wilaiwan Phetthong, 24 -are accused specifically of swindling money from four women, Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau, said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

