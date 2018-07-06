Billionaire Elon Musk Offers Help for Cave 13

CHIANG RAI — The fear of further storms add to the stress of rescue as time runs out for 13 people who have been trapped in a northern cave for a fortnight. But help could come from above.
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Thursday reportedly offered assistance for the evacuation of 12 boys and their football coach trapped in Tham Luang Nang Non with his SpaceX exploration technology and Tesla high-powered pumps and batteries.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Taylor McAvoy
Khaosod English
You may also like
-
Thai Divers Reportedly Mulling Emergency Option to Rescue Trapped Soccer Team
-
China thanks Thailand for rescue efforts
-
PM extends condolences over fatalities in three separate accidents
-
“Tham Luang 13” invited by FIFA to attend 2018 World Cup final in Moscow
-
DPM Somkid says Thai economy still strong