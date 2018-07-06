Billionaire Elon Musk Offers Help for Cave 13





CHIANG RAI — The fear of further storms add to the stress of rescue as time runs out for 13 people who have been trapped in a northern cave for a fortnight. But help could come from above.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Thursday reportedly offered assistance for the evacuation of 12 boys and their football coach trapped in Tham Luang Nang Non with his SpaceX exploration technology and Tesla high-powered pumps and batteries.

By Taylor McAvoy

Khaosod English