21 Chinese arrested for illegal stock manipulation, promotion

Police arrested 21 Chinese nationals and a Thai on Tuesday for alleged manipulation of stocks and fraud on Chinese citizens.

Pol Maj Gen Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, deputy commissioner of tourist police, said the arrests were made during raids at two houses on Soi Supapong 1 and 3 off Srinakarin Road in Prawet district Tuesday evening. One of the houses belonged to Piraya Tejchinsirikul, 45. She was arrested together along with the Chinese.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST