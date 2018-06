PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a retired California police officer whose body was found in his rented house in Koh Kaew earlier today (June 26).

Police were called to Soi Koh Kaew 23 at 2:30pm. They arrived to find the body of the 58-year-old man on the floor in the bedroom.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News