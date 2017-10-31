Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Home > Phuket > Woman charged, says fear drove Phuket rush-hour wipeout

Woman charged, says fear drove Phuket rush-hour wipeout

Phuket Town at dusk
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: The woman who drove her car straight out into the busy Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew yesterday morning (Oct 30) – mowing down two motorbikes and taking out two other cars before spinning to an out of control stop on the southbound lane – has been charged with reckless driving causing damage and injury, Phuket City Police have been confirmed.

The accident happened when a black Honda City exited a side road at speed at about 7am, but failed to stop for the traffic bustling northbound along the Phuket’s busiest road during the morning rush hour.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Jetstar Boeing 787 at Sydney Airport

Jetstar passengers stranded in Phuket without air conditioning for hours

Isuzu ELF 150 with water bottles

One dead as Phuket water truck overshoots curve

Speedboats in a pier, Phuket

Phuket marina boat explosion leaves two injured

Leave a Reply