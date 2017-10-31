Woman charged, says fear drove Phuket rush-hour wipeout

PHUKET: The woman who drove her car straight out into the busy Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew yesterday morning (Oct 30) – mowing down two motorbikes and taking out two other cars before spinning to an out of control stop on the southbound lane – has been charged with reckless driving causing damage and injury, Phuket City Police have been confirmed.

The accident happened when a black Honda City exited a side road at speed at about 7am, but failed to stop for the traffic bustling northbound along the Phuket’s busiest road during the morning rush hour.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News