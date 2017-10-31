Swedish ambassador visits stateless people in Mae Hong Son

MAE HONG SON, 31 October 2017 (NNT) – The Governor of Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province, Governor Suebsak Iamwijarn, welcomed Swedish ambassador, H.E Staffan Herstorm, to the city hall where they discussed issues related to stateless people.

Suensak welcomed the Swedish ambassador and his entourage to the provincial city hall. The ambassador was told that around 4,000 stateless minorities in Mae Hong Son province have already been given citizenship, while 10,000 others are currently undergoing a verification process.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau Of Thailand