MAE HONG SON, 25th August 2017 (NNT) – Influenza A H1N1 infections have been discovered in a temporary refugee camp in Mae Hong Son province.

To prevent a possible outbreak, Mae Hong Son Governor Suebsak Iamwijarn has told the refugees not to leave Ban Mae Lama Luang Temporary Refugee Camp in Sop Moei district as two children and one teenager are infected with A H1N1 virus.

