Court issues Yingluck Shinawatra arrest warrant after she fails to show up

Former Prime Minister of Thailand Yingluck Shinawatra at the Government House
The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions today issued warrant for the arrest of ex-premier Yingluck Shinawatra after she failed to appear in the court to hear her judgement on the rice pledging scheme.

She failed to arrive to hear the verdict which the court scheduled to announce at 9.00 am. But until 10.00am she still didn’t arrive, prompting the court to schedule September 27 as the day to announce the verdict.

At the same time the court also issued warrant to arrest her.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra
Thai PBS

