Yingluck asks fans not to go to court on judgement day

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra has asked supporters to cheer for her from their homes on Friday, rather than go to the Supreme Court for the ruling in her trial, to avoid any “unexpected problems”.

“I would like everybody who is worried about me and wants to give me moral support not to travel to the court tomorrow and to follow the case at home, to avoid the risk of unexpected problems from people with possible ill intentions towards you,” Ms Yingluck said in a message posted on her Facebook account on Thursday.

AEKARACH SATTABURUTH

BANGKOK POST