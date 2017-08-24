Thursday, August 24, 2017
Home > News > Yingluck asks fans not to go to court on judgement day

Yingluck asks fans not to go to court on judgement day

Yingluck Shinawatra visiting a reservoir
TN News 0

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra has asked supporters to cheer for her from their homes on Friday, rather than go to the Supreme Court for the ruling in her trial, to avoid any “unexpected problems”.

“I would like everybody who is worried about me and wants to give me moral support not to travel to the court tomorrow and to follow the case at home, to avoid the risk of unexpected problems from people with possible ill intentions towards you,” Ms Yingluck said in a message posted on her Facebook account on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

AEKARACH SATTABURUTH
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Police Hunt for Ayutthaya Gold Heist Suspects

Breaking News

Yingluck, Abhisit discuss floods relief

Breaking News

Police hunt gang forging Thai IDs for foreigners

Leave a Reply