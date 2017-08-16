Government keeps eye on movement of supporters of former PM Yingluck Shinawatra

BANGKOK, 16th August 2017 (NNT) – The government is keeping an eye on the movement of supporters of former PM Yingluck Shinawatra, who is due to hear the court’s verdict on the malfeasance charge against her this month.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday however, that the government won’t forbid members of the public from showing up at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions when the judges deliver the verdict in the case against Ms. Yingluck on August 25.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand