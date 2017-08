BANGKOK, 15 August 2017 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department is forecasting extensive rainfall in the southern region, as well as scattered rain the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions, including Bangkok.

Over the next 24 hours, residents of the southern region are advised to avoid flood-prone areas during times of heavy rainfall.

