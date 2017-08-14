Preparations under way for rainstorms in monsoon season

Monday, August 14, 2017
Flooded street in Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 14 August 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered authorities to closely monitor for rainstorms in the upcoming monsoon season and to get prepared in advance in bid to mitigate impacts.

Government Spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the premier had been reported of the latest flood situation which still persists in eight provinces, namely Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Nakhon Panom, Roi-et, Yasothorn, Ubon Ratchathani, Nong Khai, and Ayutthaya. The situation in these provinces is expected to return to normal in a week, should there be no additional rainfalls.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
